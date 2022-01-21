UK says ‘It is time for the free world to stand its ground’

Truss says that 'global aggressors' are 'emboldened in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War'

The United Kingdom called for Britain and its partners to unite against the growing global threats posed by dictators around the world.

While delivering remarks in Australia, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss urged the “free world” to “face down global aggressors” who “are emboldened in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War.”

She spoke out against the governments of Russia and China, arguing that they aim to contribute to the spread of autocratic systems abroad.

“They seek to export dictatorship as a service around the world,” the official said.

“That is why regimes like Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar find their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing.”

On Friday, Truss called on Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to “desist and step back from Ukraine before he makes a massive strategic mistake,” adding that “invasion will only lead to a terrible quagmire and loss of life, as we know from the Soviet-Afghan war and conflict in Chechnya.”

Truss also explained that the “economic coercion” imposed on Australia by China was “one of the wake-up calls” for London on the ways that Beijing seeks to exert its influence on other states through financial means.

China - who established trade sanctions against Australia after Canberra requested a probe into the origin of Covid - disputes these charges.

“It is time for the free world to stand its ground,” Truss stressed.