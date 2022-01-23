UK accuses Russia of progressing plans to invade Ukraine

Russia’s foreign ministry dismissed Britain’s comments as 'disinformation'

Britain on Saturday accused the Kremlin of trying to install a pro-Russia leader in Ukraine and said Russian intelligence officers were in contact with former Ukrainian politicians as part of plans for an invasion.

The British foreign ministry declined to provide evidence that would back up its accusations, which come amid high tensions between Russia and the West over their massing of troops near its border with Ukraine.

Moscow insists that it has no plans to invade.

However, the British office said it had information that Russia was considering former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev as a potential candidate to head a pro-Russian government.

"We will not tolerate Kremlin plot to install pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Twitter.

"The Kremlin knows a military incursion would be a massive strategic mistake & the [United Kingdom] and our partners would impose a severe cost on Russia."

A foreign ministry source said the details of the statement and accusations were only declassified after careful consideration to deter Russian aggression.

Russia’s foreign ministry dismissed Britain’s comments as “disinformation,” accusing Britain and NATO of “escalating tensions.”

"We urge the Foreign Office to cease these provocative activities, stop spreading nonsense…" the ministry said on Facebook.

In a separate development earlier on Saturday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned Germany for its refusal to supply weapons to Kyiv, urging Berlin to stop "undermining unity" and "encouraging Vladimir Putin.”

Calls to Western allies to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities have seen the United States, Britain, and Baltic states agree to send weapons to Kyiv, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.