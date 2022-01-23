Ukraine crisis: ‘Putin feels perhaps that Biden is weak’

Gilboa says the world is wondering whether Biden 'is capable… of confronting Putin and Russia'

Prof. Eytan Gilboa, a professor of political science at Israel’s Bar Ilan University, spoke with i24NEWS on United States President Joe Biden and the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine.

“The conversation is mostly on not if, but when and how far this invasion will go,” he forecasted.

Although Russia’s officials expressed in the past that Moscow holds no ambitions of a potential Ukraine invasion, the West is unconvinced amid a troop buildup along the border.

“I don’t think that war is imminent in the next two or three days, but the threat of war is pretty high,” the professor anticipated.

Discussions on the matter around the world now seem to revolve around whether or not United States President Joe Biden will move to oppose this challenge.

“This is the problem - I think Putin feels perhaps that Biden is weak,” Gilboa said, noting that the commander-in-chief also received less than satisfactory scores on a recent series of evaluations.

“Last week, there were many reports summarizing his first year at the White House. He has not received good marks for his performance either at home or abroad,” the professor said.

“He is considered a weak president that has not delivered well… so people are wondering in the United States as well as in other places to what extent he is capable… of confronting Putin and Russia and perhaps also China on major international issues.”