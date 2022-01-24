Several wounded in shooting in Germany

'A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator himself is dead'

German police announced Monday a lone gunman was dead after wounding several people in a lecture hall in the university town of Heidelberg.

"This is what is known so far: A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator himself is dead," police said in a tweet.

German newspaper Bild reported that the shooter opened fire in the lecture hall, before turning the weapon on himself.

A major police operation was under way at the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus, they added on Twitter, urging people to steer clear of the area "so that rescue workers and emergency services can travel freely."

Heidelberg is a university town in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to a population of around 160,000 people.

This is a developing story.