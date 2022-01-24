Putin will do ‘whatever he can get away with’ in Ukraine

Schulman says Putin 'seems to have a goal of trying to bring back the Soviet Union as part of greater Russia'

Marc Schulman, a columnist from Newsweek, spoke with i24NEWS on the Ukraine crisis and provided his analysis on the possible goals sought by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin there.

He said that Moscow’s potential intentions with a Ukraine invasion could revolve around aspirations of a reunited Soviet Union - an analysis also echoed by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his speech in Berlin last week.

“Keep in mind that Putin believes that the disbanding of the Soviet Union was the greatest tragedy of the 20th century,” the editor said.

“He seems to have a goal of trying to bring back the Soviet Union as part of greater Russia, and the United States’ goal is to stop that from happening.”

Schulman explained that the US will do whatever it can to halt the crisis in Ukraine - up to going to war.

The editor also anticipated that Washington will provide Kyiv with military support and hit Moscow with sanctions in order to make any potential invasion as expensive as possible for Russia.

“Certainly, Putin will do whatever he can, and whatever he can get away with. At the moment he has very large foreign currency reserves, he thinks he can withstand sanctions - we’ll see.”