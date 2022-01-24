Assange wins permission to appeal US extradition decision

'We will fight this until Julian is free,' says his fiancee Stella Moris

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was given permission on Monday to appeal a decision to extradite him to the United States where he could face a lifetime in prison.

Washington wants to put the 50-year-old Australian on trial in connection with the publication of 500,000 secret military files relating to the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The High Court in London in December overturned a lower court's ruling not to send him to the United States on the grounds he would be a suicide risk.

But lawyers for Assange then challenged the decision, arguing that the country's highest court should rule on "points of law of general public importance."

"The respondent's application to certify a point of law is granted," said judges Ian Burnett and Timothy Holroyde in a written ruling.

The judges stated that they themselves were not granting him a right of appeal at the Supreme Court but Assange had the right to do so himself.

It is now for the Supreme Court to decide whether to take the case. The Supreme Court usually takes about eight sitting weeks to decide whether to accept an appeal.

“Make no mistake, we won today in court,” Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, said outside the courthouse, according to The Associated Press.

“We will fight this until Julian is free,” she added.

“He should not face criminal prosecution and decades in prison for publishing truthful information of great public importance,″ Barry Pollack, his attorney in the United States, said, AP reported.