PM Johnson had a birthday party during lockdown, UK news claims

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a birthday party during the first Covid lockdown when social gatherings indoors were banned, ITV News reported Monday.

This is one in a series of gatherings at his 10 Downing Street residence that seems to have broken the pandemic lockdown rules imposed by his government.

His office disputed the claim it was a party, telling ITV: "A group of staff working in No. 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday.

"He was there for less than 10 minutes."

The Prime Minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, organized a "surprise get-together" for him on June 19, 2020, ITV News claims.

Roughly 30 people attended the event in the Cabinet Room of his office and residence, presenting Johnson with a cake as his wife led the staff in a chorus of happy birthday.

ITV also understood that family friends were hosted in the prime minister's residence on the previous evening.

His office denied this claim.

"This is totally untrue," a spokesperson told ITV. "In line with the rules at the time, the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening."

The parties during the Covid lockdown prompted many to call for his resignation.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said of the birthday gathering: "This is yet more evidence that we have got a prime minister who believes that the rules that he made don't apply to him," Reuters reported.

"We cannot afford to go on with this chaotic, rudderless government. The prime minister is a national distraction, and he’s got to go."