Ukraine's sovereignty 'like a ridiculous joke' to Putin

Kotrikadze says that Putin 'wanted to be taken seriously by Washington, and he is taken seriously now'

Moscow-based TV Rain anchor Ekaterina Kotrikadze spoke with i24NEWS on the possible motivations driving Russia’s President Vladimir Putin amid the crisis in Ukraine.

For Putin, the main concern stems from Ukraine’s proximity to Western institutions like NATO.

The leader considers Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine as one entity, as populations linked through a shared culture - which he subsequently believes should fall under Moscow’s domain.

“For Vladimir Putin, the main issue and problem is that Ukraine is getting... (further) away from Russia - its culture, its interests, its sphere of influence,” Kotrikadze said.

Putin’s mission is to reestablish the Soviet Union, and he considers the idea of Ukraine’s sovereignty akin to “something like a ridiculous joke,” the anchor told i24NEWS.

“He wants this country to get back to its oldest brother, (the) Russian Federation… He wants to be in history books as a person who brings back this huge land for a big Russia, for a big Mother Russia.”

Additionally, she said that the president looked to establish his country as a worthy challenger to the United States after Washington instead turned its gaze towards China.

“He was trying to explain and to prove that (the) Russian leader, Russian Federation, should be at the table when big guys sit down and discuss the fate of the world.”

“He wanted to be taken seriously by Washington, and he is taken seriously now,” Kotrikadze said.