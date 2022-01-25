Majority of Israelis see bleak future for Europe's Jews: poll

A third see criticism of Israel as linked to antisemitism

A survey by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem reveals that a majority of Israelis (53 percent) think life for Jews in Europe will get worse in the near future, while 25 percent say it will stay the same.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 Jewish and Arab adults and reveals that France is the European country perceived as being the most antisemitic, with 39 percent of those questioned describing it as such.

Next come Poland (33 percent) and Germany (15 percent).

Germany, however, is considered the most antisemitic country according to ultra-Orthodox Israelis.

Israeli Arabs rank Poland and Germany first.

A third of Jewish Israelis surveyed believe that criticism of Israel is intrinsically linked to antisemitism, while a majority argue that there is "sometimes" a connection between the two.

When asked if European Union policies are motivated by antisemitism, 27 percent of Jews say they are and an equal share rejects the notion outright, with 40 percent saying some are and others no.

Among Israeli Arabs, 53 percent reject any link between EU policies and antisemitism.

The year 2021 was the year in which antisemitism was the most rampant in the world for the past decade, with at least 10 incidents on average per day, according to the annual report on antisemitism published by the World Zionist Organization (WZO) and the Jewish Agency.