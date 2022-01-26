Explainer: Russia has its own reasons for Ukraine standoff

Domino effect: Moscow sees Ukraine as the last Warsaw state standing between its borders and the West

Russia and Western powers attribute different reasons to their ongoing tensions, most recently exacerbated by concerns over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While the latest crisis in the winter of 2022 caused the West to worry about European security, Russia has long perceived its security as under threat.

Western expansion

While Western powers highlight the build-up of Russian army units on the border with Ukraine - troops that Russia denies are preparing for an invasion - Moscow has long been concerned about NATO’s expansion eastwards.

In 1989, NATO’s eastern flank ran through the center of Germany. Today, following the expansion of the organization, it has crept eastwards and now sits on Poland’s border with Ukraine.

For Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, this factor justifies Moscow’s concerns over Ukraine’s proximity to Western institutions like NATO.

Such concerns can be considered as rightfully attributed.

The 1955 Warsaw Treaty Organization, commonly known as the Warsaw Pact, was a collective defense treaty between the Soviet Union and seven other republics of central and eastern Europe.

It was established as a balance of power to NATO.

Members of the treaty included post-Soviet Union states like Albania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania, all of whom joined NATO in the years after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

In Russia’s eyes, ever since the disbandment of the Warsaw Pact and the bolstering of NATO influence in eastern Europe, it has been losing its status as a world power.

Now that its relationship is under fire again with Ukraine, which holds the support of NATO and the West, a similar development seems to be transpiring that could bring NATO and Western influence to its doorstep.

“For Vladimir Putin, the main issue is that Ukraine is getting... (further) away from Russia - its culture, its interests, its sphere of influence,” Moscow-based TV Rain anchor Ekaterina Kotrikadze told i24NEWS.

Russia perceives that it is defending itself from losing even more influence in eastern Europe, calling on Ukraine to be barred from NATO membership and the bloc to refrain from military activity in the region.

The expansion of NATO moving closer to Russia’s border is a question of “life or death,” according to Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Regional influence

Russia finds itself on the trajectory of a geopolitical retreat on the Western front, as it rejects giving up influence in a region that it perceives as its own.

In a 2005 speech, Putin told Russia that he believes the disbanding of the USSR was “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”

Many Russian citizens migrated to live outside of Russia’s borders during the USSR, in the other republics that made up the collective single soviet state.

Following the abandonment of communism many of these people did not return to Russia having been settled for decades or even generations - and today ethnic Russians can be found living outside of Moscow’s borders from Kazakhstan to Latvia.

In part due to this, Putin still views much of eastern Europe as one entity, with populations linked through a shared culture that should fall under Moscow’s domain.

So apparent Western expansion into the sphere is both a cause for security concern as well as a blow to Russia’s respect and status as the regional heavyweight.

With the latest conflict with Ukraine, some believe that it is being exploited to weaken not only Russia’s global influence but its regional influence as well.