UK: Johnson authorized animal evacuations from Kabul, emails claim

Johnson currently faces immense pressure over allegations of parties at his official residence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized the evacuation of animals from Kabul during the withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, according to government emails released Wednesday.

Johnson previously dismissed these claims as "nonsense."

He denied any involvement in the decision to help evacuate the cats and dogs of the Nowzad animal rescue charity run by former British soldier Paul "Pen" Farthing.

In an internal government email, dated August 25, 2021, released by parliament's foreign affairs committee, a foreign office official wrote: "Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity, and the PM has just authorized their staff and animals to be evacuated..." Reuters reported.

The pets were rescued during the scramble to help British nationals and eligible Afghans leave Kabul after it fell to the Taliban.

In another email discussing a different charity's request for help, an official wrote: "In light of the PM's decision earlier today to evacuate the staff of the Nowzad animal charity, the (redacted name) is asking for agreement to the entry of (details redacted) staff, all Afghan nationals."

At the time, Johnson said he had no involvement in the evacuation of animals.

"No, that's complete nonsense," he said in December when asked if he had intervened in the case.

Johnson's spokesman said he had not seen the emails but repeated that the prime minister had not been involved, according to Reuters.

The prime minister also currently faces immense pressure over allegations of parties at Downing Street during Covid lockdowns, including calls to resign.