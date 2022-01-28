Russia signals possible vote to stop UN meeting on troop build-up

'Hopefully, fellow UNSC members will not support this clear PR stunt'

Russia signaled on Friday that it could call a vote to prevent the UN Security Council from meeting publicly on Monday.

The United States requested the meeting to discuss the build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

"I can't recall another occasion when a Security Council member proposed to discuss its own baseless allegations and assumptions as a threat to international order from someone else," Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy posted on Twitter on Friday.

"Hopefully fellow UNSC (UN Security Council) members will not support this clear PR (public relations) stunt shameful for the reputation of UN Security Council," Polyanskiy said.

Russia amassed around 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, all while denying its plans to invade. Rounds of talks took place without a breakthrough, but the United States, the NATO military alliance, and Russia kept the door open to further dialogue.

The US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield asked on Thursday for the UN Security Council to meet publicly Monday to discuss Russia's "threatening behavior," yet any Security Council member could call for a vote to block the meeting.

A minimum of nine votes are needed to win such a vote and China, Russia, the US, Britain, and France can't wield their vetoes. UN diplomats said any attempt to stop the meeting on Monday would likely be defeated, according to Reuters.