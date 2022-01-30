Ukraine urges Russia to remove troops, commit to diplomacy

Kuleba calls on Russia to 'pull back (the) military forces it amassed along Ukraine’s borders'

Kyiv on Sunday urged Moscow to pull back its troops from Ukraine's border and continue dialogue with the West if it is "serious" about de-escalating tensions which soared amid fears of a possible Russian invasion.

"If Russian officials are serious when they say they don’t want a new war, Russia must continue diplomatic engagement,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced on his official Twitter account.

He called on Russia to additionally “pull back (the) military forces it amassed along Ukraine’s borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.”

“Diplomacy is the only responsible way," the official continued, later thanking the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for her approach to the crisis in a subsequent post.

The UK official is calling for possible targeted sanctions with a strong stance against any potential incursion from Moscow.

On Sunday, Truss announced that the UK is offering to support NATO with additional troops, weapons, and air support, and added that legislation is currently in the works on possible sanctions to target Moscow’s interests in the event that Russia invades Ukraine.

“Of course we’ll use diplomacy… However, the number one thing that will stop Vladimir Putin (from) taking action is if he understands the cost of that action,” Truss explained in a video posted to her Twitter account.