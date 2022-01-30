Canada withdraws non-essential staff from Ukraine embassy

Foreign ministry says 'our highest priority remains the safety and security of Canadians'

Canada announced on Sunday that it will be withdrawing non-essential employees and dependents from its embassy in Kyiv as tensions escalate between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

“As we continue to closely monitor the situation, our highest priority remains the safety and security of Canadians,” Canada’s foreign ministry explained in a statement.

Although Ottawa is removing a number of its workers, the departure is not expected to halt the facility’s operations - the foreign ministry explained that the embassy still remains open and ready to assist Canadian citizens.

The ministry added that the facility will be additionally reinforced by “officials with expertise in areas such as security sector reform, conflict management, democratic reform, consular services and diplomacy.”

“Together, they will increase our diplomatic capacity and allow us to continue to assess and respond to the evolving situation in support of Ukraine.”

Ottawa’s announcement follows a similar move from the United States last week - on Wednesday, the US State Department urged its citizens still in Ukraine to “consider departing now” due to the unpredictable security situation there.

On Monday, Washington also approved the option of voluntary departure for its government employees in Ukraine and ordered relatives of US embassy workers in Kyiv to leave the country immediately.