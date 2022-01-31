Cyprus: Conviction for UK teen who accused Israelis of rape, quashed

The British student, now 21, has not been publicly identified

A British woman charged in 2019 of fabricating claims of rape against 12 Israeli tourists, had her conviction overturned by Cyprus' top court, Monday.

Two years after the now-21-year-old student was charged with public mischief, the Cypriot Supreme Court threw out her conviction, acknowledging problems in the police investigation, The Guardian reported.

The woman's written confession - in which she withdrew her accusations against the young Israeli men - was extracted from her without a lawyer or a translator present and following eight hours in police custody, her defense team had argued.

“This is a watershed moment... (for victims) around the world who find themselves in similar positions,” Michael Polak, of Justice Abroad, a party to the legal team behind the appeal, said.

The “young, vulnerable woman was not only mistreated” when she reported her attack to police but was also subjected to a trial that was “manifestly unfair,” Polak said, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Although originally detained by Cypriot police, the Israeli teens involved in the case were released and returned to Israel. Several admitted to having consensual sex with the British woman, but denied rape allegations.

Video recordings taken by the teens from inside the hotel room where the alleged attack took place were originally used as evidence against them.

Yona Golub, one of the Israelis involved, had threatened to sue the British woman for libel when the 12 landed back in Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

The case sparked a fierce controversy and cultural debate within Israel, not least of all when an allegedly similar incident occurred in a hotel in Eilat a year later.