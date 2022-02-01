UK’s PM Johnson embarks on Kyiv visit amid domestic political crisis

Johnson calls on Russia 'to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution'

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit Ukraine Tuesday to meet with the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as tensions soar between Russia and the West over a potential invasion.

Johnson, who is also currently embroiled in a "partygate" scandal for holding gatherings which violated the UK's Covid rules, missed a scheduled phone call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Monday amid the incident's fallout.

On the same day, the Sue Gray report - an investigation into the prime minister's parties - was published, in which the civil servant alleged "failures of leadership" occurred.

Johnson received pushback for neglecting the call, which Parliament member Tobias Ellwood said would "remind Putin just how distracted Britain has become," according to The Telegraph.

During his visit to Ukraine, the premier is expected to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and call on Russia to engage in diplomacy.

“As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it,” the premier said in comments released by his office ahead of the trip.

“We urge Russia to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed.”

More than 100,000 of Moscow’s soldiers are gathered along the border between Russia and Ukraine - a maneuver which drew fears of a possible incursion.

While Russia’s officials maintain that Moscow holds no intentions of invading Ukraine and point to NATO’s eastward expansion as a security threat, other countries - including the UK - remain unconvinced, and are extending offers of support to Kyiv.

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Twitter that the UK is bolstering its sanctions regime “in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488203190667513856 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The changes will provide the UK with the power to impose sanctions on any firm which “is linked to the Russian state, engages in business of economic significance to the Russian state, or operates in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian state,” according to a government press release.