Ukraine announces 3-year plan to boost army

Ukraine's leader ordered the troop increase 'so that soon and in the future, there will be peace in Ukraine'

Ukraine’s leader signed a decree on Tuesday to boost the country’s armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years, as the United States demanded immediate Russian de-escalation in the latest Eastern European crisis.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged lawmakers to remain calm and avoid panic as he ordered the increase “not because we will soon have a war… but so that soon and in the future, there will be peace in Ukraine.”

The development comes as Russia continues to mass hundreds of thousands of troops near its borders with Ukraine.

While Moscow denies any plans to invade, it says it could take unspecified military action if security demands are not met, such as permanently barring Ukraine from NATO membership.

The US and its allies said an invasion would trigger tough sanctions.

Speaking to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Washington’s preparedness to continue dialogue.

However, he called for “immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine’s borders,” the US State Department said.

Russia’s army constitutes around 900,000 troops compared to Ukraine’s some 250,000.

Ukraine noted that it was working with Poland and Britain to strengthen cooperation “in the context of ongoing Russian aggression.”

On a visit to Kyiv, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw would help Ukraine with gas and arms supplies, promising artillery ammunition, mortar bombs, air-defense systems, and surveillance drones.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson also visited Kyiv on Tuesday to show Western support of Ukraine.

Some countries recently removed non-essential embassy staff from Kyiv, as Washington on Tuesday advised against travel to neighboring Belarus.