UK: Undercover police to patrol streets in search of catcallers

A new police team in the United Kingdom was formed to combat the increasing cases of catcalling and sexual harassment in public.

Undercover female officers of the “catcall squad” will walk the streets of Yorkshire in northern England - where students have complained of being harassed - to catch drivers shouting sexist and lude comments at women.

Those harassers risk being pulled over and handed a fixed penalty of over $1,300, or taken to court.

Bracha Barad, executive director of the organization Kulan - which promotes feminist discourse and action in Israel - spoke with i24NEWS about the implications of the new UK legislation and compared the move to sexual harassment in Israel.

“You can make a law and then there’s enforcing it. In Israel, most of the laws that are legislated are not enforced.”

The crackdown on sexual harassment in the city of Bradford takes place days after a UK watchdog exposed details of London Municipality police officers sending each other sexist comments and references of sexual violence via social media.

“Any woman knows it. At a certain age, you start noticing that sexual violence against women is normalized in the public sphere… on the bus, at parties,” Barad continued.

“It’s not about sex, it’s about assault. Dominating the streets,” she told i24NEWS.

According to the World Health Organization, one in three women globally is sexually assaulted during her lifetime, and only six percent of sexual assaults are reported to authorities.

“It’s amazing, anything being done to prevent harassment against women,” Barad said.

“But how can you expect [courts] to pay attention to men who are catcalling when they don't even treat them when they sexually assault?”