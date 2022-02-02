US to send troops to eastern Europe, bolster NATO forces

US official says 'These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine. They are not permanent moves'

The United States plans to deploy troops to fortify NATO forces in eastern Europe amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, a senior official of President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday.

According to US media reports, around 2,000 troops will be sent from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Poland and Germany, while another 1,000 already in Germany will be moved to Romania.

“These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine. They are not permanent moves. They respond to current conditions,” the official told AFP.

The troops are set to deploy “in the coming days,” according to CNN.

This news marks the latest in Washington’s military maneuvers as the Ukraine crisis continues - last week, the US placed 8,500 of its troops on alert.

US-Russia tensions on Ukraine are escalating over an amassment of Russia’s troops along the border - sparking concern from Washington that a potential invasion could occur.

Russia instead points to the eastern expansion of NATO as a threat to the country’s security, with Moscow arguing against Ukraine’s bid for membership in the organization.

Over 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along the country’s perimeter, and though Kremlin officials say Moscow is not planning an incursion, world powers are sending support to Kyiv.