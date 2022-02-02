Ukraine says diplomacy working but urges vigilance

Kuleba says Ukraine 'cannot confirm any real decrease in the number of troops' along the border

While diplomatic overtures are deterring the possibility of a Russian invasion, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is urging world powers to maintain caution.

“We already see that diplomacy is working,” the official said, but added “This doesn't mean that we have to relax and believe the worst case scenario is avoided.”

Although Kyiv believes the number of Russian troops currently situated along Ukraine’s border is an insufficient force for an invasion, the soldiers are also not withdrawing from their positions.

“Despite Russian statements on some kind of limited withdrawal which we saw a few days ago, we cannot confirm any real decrease in the number of troops,” Kuleba said in a media briefing delivered virtually.

The official expressed his gratitude to the countries who delivered arms and support to Kyiv, and signaled that now is the time to cement Ukraine’s position alongside Western powers.

“It is time to end harmful ambiguity which serves as a temptation for the Kremlin to continue its attempts to undermine Ukraine or reverse its course against the will of the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Although Ukraine left the Soviet Union in 1991, Moscow maintains that its neighbor is a part of Russia through its shared cultural and historical ties.

Kyiv seeks to depart from Moscow’s sphere of influence by joining the Western powers within NATO, a move strongly opposed by Russia.