Germany blocks German-language Russian channel

The German broadcasting regulator said Wednesday it banned the transmission of the German-language channel of Russian state broadcaster RT, with Moscow vowing to take "retaliatory measures."

The transmission of the channel "RT DE" was "prohibited because it does not have the necessary broadcasting license," the German regulator's authorization and oversight commission said in a statement.

"This step leaves us no choice other than to start implementing retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that similar measures would be taken against "internet-intermediaries" that deleted the channel from their platforms, apparently referencing IT giant YouTube.

"The verdict of the German media regulator is an unambiguous sign that Russian concerns were demonstrably ignored," the statement said.

Western countries accuse RT of distributing disinformation and Kremlin-friendly propaganda.

While covering the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 downing in 2014, RT suggested Ukraine was to blame, while most media organizations said the crash was the fault of a Russian-made missile.

This incident prompted journalist Sara Firth to quit after five years of working at RT, calling it "the straw that broke the camel's back."

“It was the most shockingly obvious misinformation, and it got to the point where I couldn’t defend it anymore,” Firth told the Guardian.

Vladimir Soloviev, president of the Russian journalists' union, told the Russian TASS news agency Germany was seeking to "ban an alternative point of view" and violating "principles of freedom of expression."