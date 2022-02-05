UK comic slammed for 'abhorrent' Holocaust joke about Romani people

Standup show was released on Christmas but drew outrage on Friday after a clip went viral online

British comedian Jimmy Carr drew outrage on Friday over a joke making light of the genocidal murders of hundreds of thousands of people from Europe's Romani communities at the hands of the Nazis during World War Two.

Friends, Families & Travellers, a support group for the Romani community, condemned Carr, saying “the murder of 500,000 Roma and Sinti people is no laughing matter.”

The show, called His Dark Material, was released on Christmas Day but received widespread attention on Friday after a clip from it went viral online, part of his routine Carr introduced as being "a career ender."

Carr said: “When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of six million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of Gypsies that were killed by the Nazis."

“No one ever wants to talk about that, because no one ever wants to talk about the positives.”

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the UK's Holocaust Educational Trust, took to Twitter to slam the comedian as well as Netflix for airing the special.