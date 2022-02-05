France: 16 arrested at Jewish school over alleged abuse

'My experience was horrible. There was plenty of physical abuse. Every person went through it differently'

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish school in France was raided by police earlier this week on Monday, where the entire staff was arrested for alleged child neglect and abuse of the underage students.

Dozens of students - mainly from Israel and the United States - from the Beth Yossef Yeshiva in Bussiere were taken into state care after the school’s staff of 16 teachers and administrators were detained.

“It’s the biggest action against Jewish school or institution” in France, independent journalist Eduardo Cue told i24NEWS.

“Most of the children are Israeli nationals, about 25 to 30 of the 46. The rest are from the US.”

Authorities say the abusive conditions have been going on in the seminary for years.

A former student from Beth Yossef spoke with i24NEWS, on the condition of anonymity, about the conditions at the school.

“My experience was horrible. Most of the stuff that I’m reading from the articles, most of the guys I know they are interviewing, it's true,” he said.

“There was plenty of physical abuse. Every person went through it differently. I was physically abused a few times… the heads would send people to punish us.”

A separate incident in July 2021 prompted the investigation when a student fled the school to the US embassy in Paris seeking help.

"The question now is, why it took so long for any action to be taken by French authorities?" Cue noted.

The journalist added that Israel’s ambassador to France, Aliza Bin-Noun, visited the children and said they were in good shape, “being fed kosher food.”