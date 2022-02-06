US believes Russia’s troops at 70% of invasion level

The number of Russia’s battalion tactical groups placed in Ukraine's border area is on the rise

Russia’s deployed troops are now said to number 70 percent of the forces needed for a potential invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow is sending even more soldiers along the border, two United States officials disclosed on Saturday.

The number of Russia’s battalion tactical groups stationed along the Ukraine border area rose from 60 to 83 on Friday, with 14 more groups on the way, the US sources informed Reuters.

These counts could not be verified with supporting evidence provided by the officials.

They also outlined a potential timeline for the possible incursion, explaining how optimal ground freeze conditions could permit the off-road movement of Russia’s military vehicles from February 15 until the end of March.

Tensions are growing between Washington and Moscow on Ukraine - over 100,000 Russian troops are placed in the border area, prompting Western fears of a possible invasion.

On Saturday, the first batch of US troops arrived in Poland as part of a larger maneuver to bolster NATO forces in eastern Europe and defend against any “aggression” from Russia.

Moscow denies it is planning an invasion of its neighbor, and while Washington thinks Russia's President Vladimir Putin remains undecided on whether to execute a full-scale incursion, the troops along the border could soon compose a sufficient force to take over Kyiv.

Should Russia decide to invade Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv could fall in mere days, the US sources told Reuters, with one official anticipating large casualties from a full scale invasion.