Platinum Jubilee: Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years as monarch

Herzog praises the queen's 'powerful sense of duty over a lifetime of public service'

On Sunday, the United Kingdom commemorated 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II first ascended to the throne with a Platinum Jubilee ceremony.

The queen’s extensive rule began following her father's death, after her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated from the throne in order to marry Wallis Simpson, a divorcee from the United States.

In 2015, Elizabeth surpassed Victoria to claim the title of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, and her ascension anniversary received warm regards from officials around the world.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog sent his congratulations to the monarch on Twitter, announcing that the queen’s “powerful sense of duty over a lifetime of public service has been a great inspiration.”

While first kicking off anniversary celebrations on Saturday, the queen announced that she wished for Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to take the title of Queen Consort when her husband ascends to the throne.

The monarch’s son expressed his gratitude to Elizabeth for her decision during Sunday’s commemorations.

“We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother's wish," the prince said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”