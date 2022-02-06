Pope: Female genital mutilation is 'shameful' and must end

More than four million girls are at risk of undergoing female genital mutilation this year

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned female genital mutilation (FGM) and trafficking of women for prostitution, calling them humiliating affronts to women’s dignity, and urged officials to do everything possible to put a stop to both.

"This practice, which is unfortunately common in various parts of the world, humiliates the dignity of a woman and gravely attacks her physical integrity," Francis said at the UN International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

According to the United Nations, FGM is concentrated in about 30 countries in Africa and the Middle East, but it is also practiced by immigrant populations elsewhere.

More than four million girls are at risk of undergoing FGM this year.

Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Square, Francis noted that the practice was often carried out in conditions that endangered the victim’s health.

He called for more efforts to stop human trafficking as well, particularly of women and girls for forced prostitution.

"This is a deep wound inflicted by the shameful search for gain without any respect for the human person,” Francis said.

"There are so many girls that we see on the streets who are not free. They are slaves of traffickers who send them to work and beat them if they don't return with money.”

Authorities in Rome say criminal gangs lure women to Italy with the promise of jobs and then force them into prostitution, threatening to harm their families if they go to the police.

Francis further urged world leaders to “act decisively to stop both the exploitation as well as humiliating practices that afflict above all women and girls.”