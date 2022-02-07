Macron tells Putin he seeks to avoid war and build trust

'The geopolitical objective of Russia... is to clarify the rules of cohabitation with NATO and the EU'

French President Emmanuel Macron told Vladimir Putin at the start of talks in the Kremlin on Monday that he aimed to avoid war and build trust.

Macron positioned himself as a potential mediator on the crisis with Russia and Ukraine, with Paris voicing skepticism about predictions by Washington that a Russian assault is imminent.

He told Putin he was seeking a "useful" response that "allows us to avoid war and to build bricks of trust, stability, visibility," Reuters reported.

Putin responded, saying that Russia and France shared "a common concern about what is happening in the security sphere in Europe."

"I see how much efforts the current leadership of France and the president personally is applying to solve the crisis related to providing equal security in Europe for a serious historical perspective," Putin said.

The night of his trip, Macron told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper: "The geopolitical objective of Russia today is clearly not Ukraine, but to clarify the rules of cohabitation with NATO and the EU."

On his arrival, Macron told reporters he was "reasonably optimistic, but I don't believe in spontaneous miracles."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the talks: "The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in the course of one meeting," according to Reuters.

Macron plans to visit Kyiv on Tuesday.