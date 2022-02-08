Putin: Russia 'will do everything to find compromises' with West

'I don't think that our dialogue is over,' Putin says during Macron visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will do “everything to find compromises” with the West and prevent a war with “no winners,” at a joint press conference after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow Monday.

Putin noted that “a number of his ideas, proposals...are possible as a basis for further steps.” He also thanked Macron repeatedly for the visit, which comes ahead of Macron’s trip to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday.

Macron is the only Western leader so far to make such a direct attempt to diffuse the crisis.

"As far as we are concerned, we will do everything to find compromises that suit everyone," he said.

The Russian leader warned NATO and the US against continuing to reject his security demands, which included barring Ukraine from entering the alliance in the future.

Despite this, he said, "I don't think that our dialogue is over."

Putin also called on Ukrainian authorities to respect the Mink agreements that ended the worst of the fighting in Ukraine’s separatist conflict in 2014.

"I believe that there's simply no alternative," Putin said.

Tensions have peaked in recent weeks after Russian troop deployments near the Ukrainian border. These have been met in turn with US and allied troop movements toward Eastern Europe.

Western countries have warned Russia of “severe consequences” if Russia invades, including the end of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany and heavy sanctions.