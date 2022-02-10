UK: Record-high 2,255 antisemitic incidents in 2021

Attacks on Jews spiked around May's Israel-Gaza conflict, according to Community Security Trust report

British Jews and authorities recorded 2,255 antisemitic incidents in the UK in 2021, the highest tally in recent years across Europe.

It is also the highest total ever reported in a single calendar year by the Community Security Trust (CST), the British Jewish community's antisemitism watchdog.

The CST report released on Thursday showed a 34 percent increase in antisemitic incidents, compared to the 1,684 incidents recorded in 2020. The figure for 2021 is 24 percent higher than the previous record of 1,813 incidents reported in 2019.

The UK Jewish population is 292,000. In France, with a Jewish population of 446,000, the main monitoring group recorded 589 hate crimes against Jews in 2021.

According to the report, incidents spiked around the time of May's 11-day conflict between Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip — 817 incidents took place May and June.

"It's no exaggeration to say that the landscape of antisemitism in the UK in 2021 is largely defined by responses to the conflict in Israel and Palestine, as indeed is the unprecedented annual figure," the report states.

Assaults represent 176, or nearly 8 percent of the total, with three incidents of "extreme violence" reported, according to CST.

In a violent incident in October, teenage girls riding scooters in north London assaulted two young Jewish girls, shouting "dirty Jews" at them. At least two of the alleged attackers strangled one of the Jewish girls and pinned her against a brick wall.

"These record levels of anti-Jewish racism, reported by our Jewish community to CST and police, show how difficult last year was for Jews across Britain," the CST's Chief Executive Mark Gardner said.