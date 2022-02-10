Germany’s Scholz warns Russia: Don’t underestimate our unity

Scholz says that 'we take the concerns of our allies very seriously'

Moscow should not underestimate the West's resolve in responding to any escalation in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"In this critical situation for all of us, Russia should not underestimate our unity and determination as a partner in the EU and as an ally in NATO," Scholz said after talks with Baltic leaders in Berlin.

"We take the concerns of our allies very seriously," he added.

Moscow situated at least 100,000 troops along Russia’s border with Ukraine, sparking fears of a potential invasion for Kyiv and it’s advocates in the West.

Though Russia disputes allegations it is planning an invasion, the state said it could engage in a “military-technical” response if its demands are not met.

Russia also launched joint military drills with neighboring Belarus on Thursday, a move which prompted an increase in tensions with the West.

A number of world powers, including Germany, are calling for a diplomatic end to what has since developed into a tense standoff.

On Thursday, Scholz cautioned that additional displays of Moscow’s “aggression” will not go unpunished, but also called on Russia to take a diplomatic approach to the Ukraine crisis.

“Further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine would have very serious political, economic and strategic consequences for Russia," Scholz warned, according to Reuters.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490846796305870848 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"At the same time, we are ready for serious talks with Russia, for a dialogue on European security issues," he continued.