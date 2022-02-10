Ex-British PM: Johnson broke the law over parties

'At Number 10, the prime minister and officials broke lockdown laws. Brazen excuses were dreamed up'

Britain's former prime minister John Major accused Boris Johnson on Thursday of breaking Covid lockdown laws, calling on the current prime minister to resign if he is found to have misled parliament.

Johnson faces a growing crisis over reports of alcohol-fueled events in his Downing Street office and residence while the country was under strict Covid restrictions.

Many lawmakers call for his resignation, including some from within his party. However, Johnson resists these calls, asking them to wait for a police investigation to conclude whether he broke the law.

On Wednesday, British police said they would contact more than 50 people believed to have attended the Downing Street parties as part of their investigation.

Major, prime minister from 1990 to 1997, accused the administration of making "unbelievable" excuses to defend the prime minister.

"Deliberate lies to parliament have been fatal to political careers – and must always be so," Major said in a speech to the Institute for Government think tank, according to Reuters.

"At Number 10, the prime minister and officials broke lockdown laws. Brazen excuses were dreamed up. Day after day, the public was asked to believe the unbelievable."

Johnson did not say whether he would resign if police fined him for breaking Covid regulations.

"That process must be completed, and I'm looking forward to it being completed, and that's the time to say more on that," he told a news conference at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Reuters reported.