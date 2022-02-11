Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough

'I hope that we will meet again very soon and continue these negotiations,' says the Ukrainian envoy

Russia and Ukraine said they failed to reach a breakthrough in a day of talks with officials from France and Germany aimed at ending a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Russia amassed over 100,000 soldiers near Ukraine's borders, raising war fears. The lack of progress marks a setback in attempts to defuse the crisis.

Russian envoy Dmitry Kozak told a briefing after talks in Berlin that it was not possible to reconcile Russia and Ukraine's different interpretations of the 2015 agreement to end fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

"We did not manage to overcome this," he said, according to Reuters.

Ukraine's envoy, Andriy Yermak, said there was no breakthrough, but both sides agreed to continue talking.

"I hope that we will meet again very soon and continue these negotiations. Everyone is determined to achieve a result," he said, Reuters reported.

The conflict in the Donbas region continues despite a ceasefire. Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) record daily violations, sometimes hundreds per day.

According to Ukraine, roughly 15,000 people have been killed since 2014.

Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE and the two separatist regions signed an agreement in February 2015 in Minsk, backed by the leaders of France and Germany.

Ukraine says it's committed to the accord, although the Russian foreign minister accuses Kyiv of rewriting the agreement.