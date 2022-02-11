Latvia passes milestone Holocaust restitution bill

Law to provide compensation for lost prewar Jewish property and funding to revitalize community

Latvia’s parliament passed a Holocaust restitution bill that includes compensation for lost Jewish property and funding to revitalize the Baltic nation’s Jewish community, which perished almost completely at the hands of Nazis and their local collaborators during World War II.

On Thursday, the 100-seat parliament voted 64-21 to approve the Law on the Compensation of Goodwill to the Latvian Jewish Community.

Arkady Sukharenko, chairman of the Latvian Council of Jewish Communities, praised “this historic step” taken by lawmakers.

“Finalizing this process demonstrates that even 77 years after the end of the Holocaust, it is never too late for justice,” he said.

Lengthy negotiations involving the World Jewish Restitution Organization, or WJRO, Latvian Jewish representatives and government authorities started in 2005. The United States and Israel also were involved in the talks.

The bill authorizes spending 40 million euros to fund Jewish schools, building restoration and cultural projects, as well as to provide social and material assistance to Holocaust survivors.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted praise for “Latvia’s ongoing work to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and promote education about this dark period in history.” Passing the bill “shows true commitment to addressing Holocaust-era property theft,” the diplomat said.