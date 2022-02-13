Israeli in Ukraine to i24NEWS: 'I'm going to evacuate'

Inbar Mor says Israelis want to get out, while locals are ready for potential Russian invasion

According to reports, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid are seeking to evacuate as many Israelis as possible from Ukraine by Tuesday.

The move comes as US intelligence claims an invasion could commence as soon as this Wednesday.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry estimates that between 10,000 to 15,000 Israelis are currently in Ukraine.

i24NEWS spoke on Sunday with one of those Israeli citizens currently in the eastern European country.

Inbar Mor is residing in the capital Kyiv. She is the founder and CEO of You First Cosmetics.

Mor told i24NEWS senior news anchor David Matlin that she plans to leave the country.

"I'm going to evacuate in these following days. I'm just waiting for confirmation for my cat to join us," Mor said. "This is the only thing that is left in order to evacuate as soon as possible."

Mor said that the locals were ready for a potential Russian invasion, with the Israelis and Americans more fearful of war and wanting to get out.

"They are planning to stay here and fight for their country on the streets," Mor said of the Ukrainians.

Watch the full interview: