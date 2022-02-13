French anti-vaccine convoy heads toward Brussels

'We'll go to Brussels to try to block it, to fight against this policy of permanent control'

Around three hundred vehicles taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations arrived in Lille, northern France, on Sunday en route to Brussels, where officials already banned a demonstration called for Monday.

The flag-bearing trek north came after 97 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on trying to block traffic, with 81 still in custody early Sunday.

While smaller than the nearly 3,000 vehicles that converged on the capital from cities across France, the convoy stopped Sunday at the parking lot of a shopping mall outside Lille, just south of the Belgian border.

"We'll go to Brussels to try to block it, to fight against this policy of permanent control," said Jean-Pierre Schmit, an unemployed 58-year-old who came from Toulouse.

For Sandrine, 45, who came from Lyon, the government's response to the Covid crisis revealed that "we're losing our freedoms bit by bit, in an insidious way."

The self-proclaimed "freedom convoy" of cars, trucks and campervans is one of several worldwide inspired by a truckers' standoff with authorities in Canada.

In France, the demonstrators mainly aimed at the "vaccine pass" required to enter restaurants, cafes and many other public venues implemented as part of President Emmanuel Macron's inoculation drive.

But participants also cited rising fuel and energy costs, echoing the "yellow vest" grievances that forced Macron to announce a series of tax cuts and other concessions.

More than 100 vehicles managed to converge on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris despite a heavy police deployment to keep them out of the city, with security forces using teargas to disperse protesters in scenes reminiscent of the "yellow vest" clashes of 2018 and 2019.

Prosecutors said Jerome Rodrigues, a leader of the "yellow vest" protest movement, was detained in the Saturday protests. However, his lawyer denied any organizational role and called him a "political prisoner."

The Paris police department also said an internal inquiry was opened after a video emerged on social media showing an officer pointing his gun at a driver.