Kamila Valieva to continue Olympics after failed doping test

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skating star who tested positive for a banned substance, will be allowed to continue competing in the Beijing 2022 Olympics, a senior sport court ruled on Monday.

“After consideration of the relevant legal issues… (the Court of Arbitration for Sport) has determined that no provisional suspension should be imposed” given the special circumstances surrounding her case, CAS announced.

Valieva tested positive in a pre-Olympics doping screening for the banned heart drug trimetazidine, a medication that is believed to increase endurance and improve performance in sports, on December 25.

However, competition authorities were not notified of the results of the test until February 8 - after Valieva competed in the team event for the Russian Olympic Committee.

“There were serious issues of untimely notification,” CAS explained, but added that “such late notification was not her fault, in the middle of the Olympic Winter Games.”

The international body also explained that Valieva’s age was also taken into account when CAS formed its decision to permit her to continue with the competition.

“She is under 16 and a protected person under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code,” CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said, according to the BBC.

The skater is set to compete in the women's individual figure skating competition on Tuesday.

News of Valieva’s failed test drew outrage from around the world, and United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland slammed it as “another chapter in the systematic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia" after the CAS ruling.