Paris installs noise radars to hush streets

The new noise system will work like a speed radar, with automated fines

The French capital Paris on Monday inaugurated its first noise radar as part of a plan to fine loud motorcycles and other vehicles in one of Europe’s noisiest cities.

On a street lamp post in eastern Paris, the city installed a radar that can measure the noise level of moving vehicles and identify its license plate.

The new system will work like a speed radar, with automated fines.

"Too much noise makes people sick. For our health and quality of life… this first sound radar's aim is to automatically issue fines for vehicles that make too much noise," said David Belliard, deputy mayor of Paris.

For the next few months, the city will test whether the radar can identify license plates of loud vehicles, after which the equipment will have to be officially approved by authorities by the end of 2022.

While no fines will be issued this year, Paris expects to start issuing penalties by early 2023 while deploying more noise radars in other cities and testing out procedures for automating fines as part of a 2019 mobility law.

Authorities can already sanction owners of noisy vehicles under existing legislation.

"The problem is that police often have other things to do," said Fanny Mietlicki, head of the Bruitparif agency that pioneered the technology.

A 2021 study based on European Environment Agency data showed that Paris was one of Europe’s noisiest cities, with over 5.5 million people exposed to traffic noise at 55 decibels or higher, compared to 2.6 million in London and 1.7 million in Rome.