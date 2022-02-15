Ukraine FM: Kyiv, allies stopped 'further escalation' from Russia
This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges
Ukraine said Tuesday that its joint diplomatic efforts with Western allies have managed to avert a feared Russian invasion.
"We and our allies have managed to prevent Russia from any further escalation. It is already the middle of February, and you see that diplomacy is continuing to work," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters.
