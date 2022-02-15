Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre over sex abuse case

The settlement calls for Andrew to make a 'substantial donation' to Giuffre's charity for sex abuse victims

Britain's Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was a minor.

The settlement, which included an undisclosed payment, was revealed on Tuesday in a filing in Manhattan federal court where Giuffre sued Queen Elizabeth’s son last August.

Giuffre’s accusations also focused on Andrew’s relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender who she said also sexually abused her.

Andrew denied accusations that he forced Giuffre to have sex more than two decades ago when she was 17-years-old at three different locations all connected to Epstein.

The trial was expected to begin late this year.

In Tuesday’s filing, Giuffre’s and Andrew’s lawyers said the settlement in principle calls for the prince to make a “substantial donation” to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the filing said, Reuters reported.

"It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years," it added.

"Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

Last month, the royal family removed Andrew’s military titles and royal patronages, and said he will no longer be known as “His Royal Highness.”