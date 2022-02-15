Latvian president talks to Christian Malard amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

'Rules-based international order guarantees peace in the world,' leader of Baltic state Egils Levits says

Latvian President Egils Levits on Tuesday talked with "Malard at Large" host Christian Malard about the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

The member of NATO and the European Union is close to the tensions, with the Baltic state sharing its eastern border with Russia.

"Russia wants to return to the previous time of the Soviet Empire, but the democratic world is always supporting the rules-based international order and Latvia is also supporting this order because such an order guarantees the peace in the world," Levits said.

He also noted that Russia benefits as well from this rules-based international order, delivering a message to President Vladimir Putin to concentrate on developing his country's economy and getting closer to NATO instead of threatening an invasion of Ukraine.

Watch the interview: