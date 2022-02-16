US Secretary of State Blinken calls for release of Navalny

'Russian authorities should release Alexei Navalny and end their harassment and prosecution of his supporters'

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late Tuesday he was "troubled by dubious new charges" against Alexei Navalny and called on Russian authorities to set the imprisoned Kremlin critic free.

Navalny and his associates "are targeted for their work to shine a light on official corruption," the top American diplomat said on Twitter.

"This time, he goes to trial in a penal colony, out of public view," Blinken added. "Russian authorities should release Alexei Navalny and end their harassment and prosecution of his supporters."

Navalny is being charged with embezzling donations to his nonprofit Anti-Corruption Foundation, FBK, at a new criminal trial.

The opposition activist disputes the charges as politically-motivated allegations.

The trial is being held at a prison colony several hours outside Moscow, which hinders the potential for supporters of the activist to observe the proceedings.

“(The authorities) want to hide him from all people, from his supporters, from journalists,” Yulia Navalnaya, wife of the jailed critic, said in an Instagram post.

Navalny is currently imprisoned on a three-and-a-half-year sentence for a different embezzlement charge, and the new indictment could see the Kremlin critic jailed for an additional 15 years, according to The Guardian.

The activist was poisoned in 2020 with a Novichok nerve agent, an attack which he said was orchestrated by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin denies allegations that it was behind the incident.