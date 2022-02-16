European Commission: Gas supply on 'safe side' for winter

'Our models show... that we are now on the safe side for this winter'

EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said that Europe could survive Russia's squeeze on gas supplies to the EU thanks to an unprecedented diversification of sources in recent weeks.

"Our models show, with all the measures we have taken, that we are now on the safe side for this winter," Von der Leyen told a session of the European Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.

Moscow supplies a sizable portion of Europe’s natural gas, and the Ukraine crisis stoked fears of a potential energy crisis should Russia decide to clamp down on the resource.

In 2021, natural gas from Russia accounted for around 38 percent of that used by the European Union, according to Brussels-based economic think tank Bruegel.

Moscow already scaled back on its gas flows to Europe - Russia reduced its gas exports by 23 percent during the last quarter of 2021 when compared to the previous year's data, according to the International Energy Agency.

If Russia cuts off exports of its gas, countries in Europe would need to find alternative suppliers, likely through imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from other countries.

Last week, Japan announced it would divert a portion of the country’s LNG supplies to Europe after receiving requests from the EU and the United States.

However, worldwide liquefaction capacity is almost fully utilized, in addition to LNG vessels, which significantly limits the amount of additional LNG volumes which can arrive on the global market, Bruegel explained.