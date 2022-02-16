US condemns Russian bid to recognize Ukraine separatist provinces - Blinken

Secretary of state says move would 'constitute a gross violation of international law'

The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned a Russian parliament proposal to recognize Ukraine's two separatist republics as independent.

Such a move would "constitute a gross violation of international law," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Russia's parliament (State Duma) on Tuesday voted to urge President Vladimir Putin to recognize the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as "sovereign and independent states" amid soaring tension with the West over Moscow's troop build-up.

"Kremlin approval of this appeal would amount to the Russian government's wholesale rejection of its commitments under the Minsk agreements," Blinken said, referring to a landmark 2014 deal meant to settle the Ukraine conflict.

He added that such a decision would undermine Moscow's "stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of this crisis, and necessitate a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our allies and partners."

The State Duma's non-binding resolution calls for diplomatic recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, both of which declared independence from Ukraine in 2014.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493737156883460098 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

No other country recognizes the two regions as separate from Ukraine.

Kyiv considers Donetsk and Luhansk, along with Crimea and Sevastopol, as temporarily occupied territories because of Russian military intervention.

Under the stalled Minsk Accords, the Donbas People's Republics are to be returned to Ukraine as part of a political settlement allowing for extensive autonomy in the regions.

“As it stands, the Duma’s resolution is primarily a propagandistic one,” Konstantin Skorkin, a Donbas expert at the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank, told The Moscow Times.

“The Minsk Agreements are much better for Russia than for Ukraine, but it’s useful for Moscow to show Kyiv that it could abandon them, if it needs to," he added.