Estonia: Russia 'likely' to launch 'limited' attack against Ukraine

Attack would include missile bombardment and the occupation of 'key terrain' in Ukraine

Russia is continuing to move troops along its border with Ukraine and will likely launch a "limited" military attack against the country, the head of Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service said on Wednesday.

The attack would include missile bombardment and the occupation of "key terrain" in Ukraine, said Mikk Marran, director-general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.

"Right now, our assessment is that they would avoid cities with large populations, as it takes a lot of troops to control those areas. But there is no clear understanding of what avenue the Russian troops might exploit," he told a media briefing held to introduce the service's annual report.

Another possibility could be intensified fighting out of the two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, according to Estonian intelligence. Such escalation is "highly likely," and this way “Russia likely gets plausible deniability and avoids sanctions,” said Marran.

“If Russia is successful in Ukraine, it would encourage it to increase pressure on the Baltics in the coming years," he said. “The threat of war has become main policy tool for Putin.”

In an interview with 'Malard at Large' host Christian Malard that aired Tuesday on i24NEWS, Latvian President Egils Levits said that "Russia wants to return to the previous time of the Soviet Empire" but that Europe is more united and powerful than ever before.

"We are firm in defense of our values and the democratic order," Levits emphasized.