Ukraine rebels accuse government forces of attacks

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces on Thursday of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours and said they were trying to establish if anyone had been hurt or killed.

It was not immediately clear how serious the incidents were and there was no immediate reaction from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which has been monitoring the situation in eastern Ukraine but has pulled out some of its monitors in recent days.

Ukraine's military denied the separatists' accusations that government troops had attacked, saying it was the rebels who shelled the Ukrainian military.

"Despite the fact that our forces were shot by the separatists, they did not open fire on them," a Ukrainian military press officer told Reuters.

Representatives from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic said that Ukrainian forces used mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun in four separate incidents on Thursday.

Russia has massed more than 10,000 troops close to Ukraine's borders as tensions continue over a potential invasion.

Luhansk, along with neighboring Donetsk, declared independence from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia's parliament (State Duma) on Tuesday voted to urge President Vladimir Putin to recognize the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as "sovereign and independent states."

Kyiv considers Donetsk and Luhansk, along with Crimea and Sevastopol, as temporarily occupied territories because of Russian military intervention.