Ukraine crisis: US envoy to UN warns of 'imminent invasion'

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States envoy to the United Nations, cautioned Thursday that evidence indicates Russia is currently moving towards “an imminent invasion” of Ukraine.

The official said that she also asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to address the United Nations Security Council on “the serious situation in Ukraine.”

While the ambassador did not specify the details of the evidence against Moscow, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday said that Washington observed Russia bolstering its blood supplies, deploying more combat aircraft, and sending troops closer to the border, Reuters reported.

“This is a crucial moment. Today’s Council meeting should not distract us from that,” Thomas-Greenfield emphasized on her official Twitter account.

“It should focus on what is happening right now in Ukraine.”

The situation in Ukraine is deteriorating amid reports of escalating clashes between Pro-Russia separatist forces and Kyiv’s military in the country’s eastern regions.

Conflicting reports of shelling along Ukraine’s east emerged on Thursday, prompting allegations from the West that Moscow aimed to create a pretext for an incursion of its neighbor.

Pro-Russia separatist forces disputed this account, and instead argued that Ukraine’s military attacked rebel territory four times over a 24 hour period.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield urged reduced tensions, and said Blinken’s visit to the body aims “to signal our intense commitment to diplomacy, to offer and emphasize the path toward de-escalation, and to make it clear to the world that we are doing everything we can to prevent war.”