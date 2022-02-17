Russia expels deputy US ambassador to Moscow Bartle Gorman

'Russia’s action... was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step'

On Thursday, Russia expelled deputy US ambassador to Moscow Bartle Gorman as tensions between Moscow and Washington soar.

Ned Price, the spokesperson for the US State Department, confirmed that Gorman was expelled by Russia, and said that Washington is weighing a response to the move.

“Russia’s action against our DCM was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response,” the official said, according to Reuters.

Gorman, the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Moscow, served in his position for less than three years - his visa was still active and his tour in the state was not yet finished.

“We call on Russia to end its baseless expulsions of US diplomats and staff and to work productively to rebuild our missions,” Price continued.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments.”

Washington is calling for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis amid concerns of an incursion by Russia.

The US envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, warned on Thursday that evidence on the ground showed “Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion.”

She asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit the UN Security Council in order to call for de-escalation and “make it clear to the world that we are doing everything we can to prevent war.”