Report: Two migrants die after Greek guards throw them in sea

A Cameroonian asylum seeker accused Greek border guards of throwing him into the sea, along with two other men who died, a media investigation published Thursday said, claims denied by Greece.

The man told journalists from Germany's Der Spiegel, Britain's Guardian newspaper, France's Mediapart and the Netherlands-based Lighthouse Reports that he and the two other West Africans were taken from the Greek island of Samos, near the sea border with Turkey.

The other men - one from Cameroon and the other from Ivory Coast - were found dead by Turkish officials last September, the report said.

But Greece's Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi dismissed the report as "fake news" fueled by "Turkish propaganda."

"In the absence of any action by the Turkish authorities, the Greek coast guard continues to save the lives of thousands of men, women and children at sea every year," he said in a statement.

He claimed they rescued "230,000 people from third countries in danger at sea" from 2015 to 2021.

Journalists involved in the investigation interviewed witnesses and analyzed medical reports, photos and videos, as well as talking to informants from the Greek security authorities.

Two Greek officials reportedly confirmed that the authorities there repeatedly pushed migrants into the sea, mainly in small groups.

The Greek authorities denied the allegations.

According to Der Spiegel, Greek lawyers are preparing a complaint in a local court, while Turkish lawyers filed a case with the European Court of Human Rights.

Since May 2021, the Turkish coast guard registered 29 pushbacks involving people allegedly being thrown into the water, Der Spiegel said.

Turkey regularly accuses Greek officials of illegally pushing migrants back into its territory. Athens denies the claims.