The Group of Seven most developed nations are prepared to have "a serious dialogue" with Russia on the Ukraine crisis, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday, on the eve of crunch talks in Munich with her G7 counterparts.

"We will use Munich to send out a message of unity: we are ready for a serious dialogue on security for all," Baerbock said in a statement. Russia is not scheduled to attend the annual Munich Security Conference, which opens Friday and runs until Sunday.

Although fears of a potential incursion by Moscow eased after the state announced some of its forces were pulling back, tensions remain high among Western powers as Washington warned Thursday that its evidence indicated an invasion is “imminent.”

Russia maintains that it holds no ambitions of invading neighboring Ukraine, but United States officials argue that the situation on the ground tells a different story.

On Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin disclosed that Washington observed Russia increased its blood supplies, deploying additional combat aircraft, and moving troops closer to the border with Ukraine.

“I was a soldier myself not that long ago. I know firsthand that you don't do these sorts of things for no reason,” the official said, according to Reuters.

“And you certainly don't do them if you're getting ready to pack up and go home.”