Jewish aid group prepares for potential crisis in Ukraine

Levitan warns Ukraine war 'would lead to the displacement of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people'

The Jewish aid organization HIAS is preparing for a possible crisis that could face the civilians of Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion.

HIAS, a Jewish American humanitarian group founded in 1881, is working in tandem with its Ukraine partner organization, Right to Protection, in order to form plans for assisting the country’s inhabitants should a war with Russia cause mass displacement.

“We’re of course extremely concerned that any conflict that does escalate would lead to the displacement of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people,” HIAS International Policy and Relations Vice President Rachel Levitan said, according to The Times of Israel.

A number of neighboring countries are also bracing for a possible influx of displaced people fleeing Ukraine as fears of an incursion rise.

Romania is evaluating how many refugee camps it can construct, and Slovakia warned that even a limited conflict with Russia could prompt tens of thousands of refugees to flee Ukraine.

“If violence came to Kyiv, which has a population of more than 3 million people, then you could see people moving westward and potentially crossing into Poland or elsewhere,” Levitan said.

“It will really depend on if, and then how, any kind of conflict manifests to determine what the response would be.”